Is your dog feeling left out of Halloween festivities? Put on its favorite costume and bring it out to play at The Discovery Garden at LaVistaParkin Godfrey on Sunday, October 16th from 2-4pm. It is the perfect time of year to enjoy this fun outdoor event, take your dog for a stroll down the forest legacy trail at the park to view the changing fall colors, and help raise funds for the children’sDiscoveryGarden atLaVistaPark.

This year’s Dog Day at the Park includes a bake sale with fresh baked dog treats, a canine costume contest, photo booth, canine kissing booth, garden tours, silent auction, and 50/50 raffle. A $5.00 donation is requested per dog/family. All proceeds from the event will support theDiscoveryGardenand provide fresh, organic produce for families in need.

“The colors of the fall trees provide the perfect background at La Vista Park; the nicest dog-walking park around,” said volunteer Board Member Amitie Flynn. “We hope to bring new and familiar families and individuals out next Saturday to see what theDiscoveryGardenis all about and to show off their dog’s best Halloween Costume.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Community Cultivators, a non-profit organization, established theDiscoveryGarden, a children’s organic community garden at La Vista Park inGodfrey,Illinois. The mission of theDiscoveryGardenis to teach the community, through organic means, about their natural source of food. Various educational activities and hands-on workshops are available to the community and children’s groups throughout the year. The garden also offers garden plots to individuals or families to grow their own organic produce. The family garden areas are limited, so reserve yours at the Dog Day event!

For more information about this event, or other events held at The Discovery Garden, visit “The Discovery Garden, a project by the Community Cultivators” on Facebook or contactJaime Hinesat (618) 772-6315. Walk-ins welcome and canine accompaniment not required to participate.

More like this: