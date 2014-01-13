RiverBend Children’s Choir is inviting young singers to join for its new season.

The group is open to boys and girls in second through eighth grade. The choir meets in the Ringhausen Music Building on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. Rehearsals are weekly on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m.

In addition to their own performances, the RiverBend Children’s Choir has performed several concerts with the L&C Concert Choir. During one of the recent seasons, they were also the special performing guests of the Alton Muny Band.

The director is Barbara McHugh of Godfrey. McHugh taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area. During that time she had students selected to sing in Southwest Division and National Honor choirs. She is also a part of the Music Preparatory Department at L&C as a piano instructor.

“The RiverBend Children’s Choir is for all students who love to sing,” McHugh said. “It is not designed to compete with school chorus programs. It is to give those who love to sing another outlet as well as developing skills that can be used in any choral experience.”

Tuition is $60 for the season, which runs from Tuesday, Jan. 14, to Tuesday, April 1, 2014.

For more information or to register, call L&C’s Music Department office at (618) 468-4731.

