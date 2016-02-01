PONTOON BEACH - Some young area children were attending a child’s birthday party Saturday afternoon when they started getting sick at the Super 8 Motel on Timberlake Drive in Pontoon Beach and the Mitchell Fire Department was called to the scene.

“Three children started feeling sick and nauseous and the families called 9-11 and we responded at 4:14 p.m. Saturday, said Mitchell Fire Department Assistant Chief George Miller. “A family had a birthday party booked there at the motel. “The fire department found a high reading of carbon monoxide, so we evacuated the hotel as a precaution.”

The Mitchell Fire Department advised the parents the children who were sick and nauseous should go to a local hospital to be evaluated. The assistant fire chief didn’t know on Sunday the results of the evaluation, but he expected the children to be OK. He said the exposure to the children was less than an hour.

Ameren was called in to to temporarily shut off the gas to the structure and windows were opened to air out the building. Another carbon monoxide reading was taken later in the day at the motel, Miller said, and then there were no detected levels of the gas.

Super 8 brought in someone to repair the gas leak, which appeared confined to the swimming pool area, Miller said.

Miller said he felt fortunate that everyone was able to get out of the building safely.

