EDWARDSVILLE - Several DUI and drug charges have been filed across Madison County in recent weeks, including one case involving child endangerment, one man found with hundreds of pounds of controlled substances, and more.

Jaeara B. Smith, 30, of Belleville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

On March 12, 2024, Smith allegedly drove a motor vehicle on Bluff Road in Collinsville while under the influence of alcohol, with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more. In her vehicle at the time were two juvenile passengers, ages 6 and 10, resulting in the child endangerment charges.

Smith was additionally charged after reportedly failing to stop the vehicle and driving at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit after being given a signal to stop by a peace officer. In total, she faces one Class 4 felony charge for attempting to elude a peace officer and four Class A misdemeanors for all other charges.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case against Smith, who was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Terrion D. Ross, 18, of Edwardsville, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

On Oct. 15, 2023, Ross allegedly drove a motor vehicle on High Street in Edwardsville while “under the influence of any intoxicating compound or combination of intoxicating compounds.” He was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle accident on High Street which he failed to stop at the scene of. Ross was also found with 10 to 30 grams of cannabis and an undisclosed amount of benzodiazepine in his possession.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against Ross, who faces two Class 4 felonies for the cannabis and DUI charges, as well as a Class 3 felony for the benzodiazepine charge and a Class A misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident. He was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Joseph J. McClelland, 55, of Waggoner, Ill., was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis on June 27, 2023. McClelland allegedly had over 200 grams of psilocin and between 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis in his possession.

Waggoner faces a Class 1 felony for the controlled substance charge and a Class 3 felony for the cannabis charge. His case was presented by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI) division of the Illinois State Police, and Waggoner was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Michael W. Piper, 42, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver and delivery of methamphetamine. Court documents state Piper knowingly delivered five to 15 grams of meth on March 22, 2024 - just five days later on March 27, 2024, Piper was found with less than five grams of meth in his possession which he also allegedly intended to deliver.

Piper faces a Class 1 felony for meth delivery and a Class 2 felony for possession with intent to deliver. His case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Douglas A. Peterson Jr., 43, of Wood River, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, as well as obstructing identification. On Feb. 7, 2024, Peterson allegedly possessed between five to 15 grams of methamphetamine which he intended to deliver and told officers his name was “Sonny Carter.”

Peterson’s case was presented by the Maryville Police Department, and he has since been released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: