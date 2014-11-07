Child Advocacy Center Receives Donation From National Bank at Hillsboro Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.



WOOD RIVER-The Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) received a $500.00 donation from the National Bank at Hillsboro. The donation will help the non-profit organization with achieving its mission of providing a professional and child-friendly environment to assist in the investigation of allegations of child abuse, provide access to services and treatment for victims and their families and raise awareness within the community. Pictured from left to right: Gayle Frey, CAC Board Member, Judge William A. Mudge, CAC Board President, Lisa Claytor, Assistant Vice President and Brand Operations Manager of Highland and Edwardsville National Bank, Harry Hutchison, National Bank at Hillsboro President, and Tom Gibbons, States Attorney, CAC Board Member.

National Bank serves south central Illinois with branches in 11 communities and is locally owned by Country Bancorp, Inc. For over 130 years, National Bank has been providing valuable insight into the needs of the communities they serve.

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) conducts forensic interviews and provides case management services to children who are involved in cases of child abuse and child maltreatment. Most importantly, the CAC provides a safe haven for children to talk about the physical or sexual abuse they may have experienced and to help in limiting the number of times a child has to be interviewed. Before the CAC opened, a child who was a victim or witnessed a violent crime would often be interviewed by eight to 12 different people before the case went to trial. Because of the CAC, abused children no longer have to endure such a strenuous interviewing process and authorities are better able to prosecute abuse cases. For more information on how to become CAC donor, please visit us online at www.madco-cac.org , call 618-296-5398, or email cccooper@co.madison.il.us.

