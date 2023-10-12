EDWARDSVILLE - Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Stobbs received the IDC (Illinois Defense Counsel) Distinguished Service Award for his years of service to the citizens of Illinois.

The award was presented to Chief Judge Stobbs by IDC President, Tracy Stevenson, at the IDC Judicial Reception held on October 5, 2023, at the Wildey in Edwardsville, Illinois. “It is truly humbling that such an esteemed organization of Illinois attorneys selected me for this prestigious award. I am honored to accept it,” Stobbs said. Judge

Steve Stobbs was born and raised in Godfrey and is a lifelong resident of Madison County. He earned his undergraduate degree from St. Louis University, graduating with honors in 1990 and his Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, graduating with honors in 1994. Upon graduating law school, he practiced law in Alton with his father, John Dale Stobbs (deceased), and Attorney Jim Sinclair. Judge Stobbs was elected three times to the Madison County Board, representing Godfrey from 1998-2006 when he was appointed Associate Judge. Judge Stobbs served as an Associate Judge from 2006-2020, presiding over nearly every kind of case that entered the courthouse.

In November 2020, he was elected as an At-Large Circuit Judge in Madison and Bond Counties. Judge Stobbs has published legal articles, is a certified judicial mediator and presided over the Circuit’s Asbestos docket for 10 years. Judge Stobbs was unanimously selected by the Third Judicial Circuit Judges to serve as Chief Judge for a two-year term which began December 5, 2022.

