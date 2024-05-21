EDWARDSVILLE - On behalf of the Circuit Judges of the Third Judicial Circuit, Chief Judge Stephen A. Stobbs announced today that John P. Hackett was selected to fill the associate judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ronald Slemer.

Associate judges are appointed by majority vote of the Circuit judges in each circuit as provided by Supreme Court Rule. Chief Judge Stobbs said: “The Circuit Court welcomes John to the bench, and stands ready to support him as he begins serving the citizens of Madison and Bond Counties.”

John Hackett practices law in Edwardsville at the law firm of Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard and Smith. He also currently serves as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Civil Division of the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, and as a City Attorney for Wood River and Highland.

Article continues after sponsor message

He received his undergraduate degree from The Citadel: The Military College of South Carolina, and his juris doctor from St. Louis University School of Law, where he has since returned to teach as an Adjunct Professor. John is a member of the Illinois and Missouri bar, Madison County Bar Association, and the Catholic Bar Association.

An Edwardsville native, he also serves on the Board of Directors for the Edwardsville Glen Carbon Little League, and is the son of retired Circuit Judge, James Hackett.

John is excited to get to work, and said: “A number of highly respected attorneys applied to fill this vacancy, and I am honored to have been considered in their company. Most importantly, I am honored to have the confidence of the Circuit Court in this appointment, and I look forward to earning the confidence of the litigants, attorneys, court staff and public, as the Third Judicial Circuit’s newest judge.”

More like this: