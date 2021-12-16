EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Judge William A. Mudge announced Thursday that Andrew K. Carruthers, of Edwardsville, has been appointed to fill the Associate Judge vacancy in the Third Judicial Circuit.

On behalf of the Circuit Judges of the Third Judicial Circuit, Chief Judge William A. Mudge announced today that Andrew K. Carruthers, 42, of Edwardsville was appointed to fill the Clarence W. Harrison II Associate Judge vacancy.

The Third Judicial Circuit encompasses Madison and Bond counties.

Associate Judges are appointed by a majority vote of the Circuit Judges in each circuit as provided by Supreme Court Rule.

A Godfrey native, Carruthers received his undergraduate degree in 2002 from the University of Illinois at Springfield and his Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2006.

Since January 2021, he served as a Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney in charge of the office’s civil division. Prior to his government service, Mr. Carruthers spent 14 years in private practice primarily at HeplerBroom LLC in Edwardsville and Stobbs, Sinclair & Carruthers, Ltd. in Alton. Mr. Carruthers also served on the Illinois State Board of Elections from 2015-2019.

