ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A 32-year-old Bethalto woman - Ashley Roever - has been charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence in connection to the death of a 31-year-old Cahokia man in November.

The Illinois State Police and Sauget Police investigated the crash.

St. Clair County prosecutors allege Roever was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra on Illinois Route 3 in Sauget, and at a railroad crossing struck the rear of a 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Toshorn Napper, while he was properly stopped at the tracks. Napper was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Roever was off-duty, but was an Alton Police officer at the time.

The Alton Police Department is aware of the criminal charges that have been issued on former Alton Police Officer, Ashley Roever, by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido made the following statement: “We are saddened by the death of Toshorn Napper. His family and friends have our condolences. I have been in contact with a family member since shortly after this incident happened. At the time of this crash, Ashley Roever was employed by the Alton Police Department and was off duty.

Article continues after sponsor message

“After this crash occurred, Ashley Roever was placed on Administrative Leave and I ordered an internal affairs investigation be conducted. Prior to the criminal charges being issued on Ashley Roever, the internal affairs investigation was completed and Ashley Roever's employment with the Alton Police Department was terminated.

"Alton Police Officers take pride in the community we serve and the uniform we wear. Ashley Roever’s actions cast a negative shadow on this agency, but those actions are not representative of this police department as a whole.”

Roever’s bail was set at $50,000.

Danielle Lee organized a GoFundMe for Napper.

This is the GoFundMe link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-toshorn-napper-amp-his-family

More like this: