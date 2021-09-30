Chief Gregory Announces Promotions to Lieutenant Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, St. Louis County Acting Police Chief Kenneth L. Gregory announced the promotions of Sergeant Robert Fumagalli and Sergeant Kurt Hauser to the rank of Lieutenant.



Lieutenant Fumagalli joined the Department in 1999. Lieutenant Fumagalli previously served in the Afton Southwest Precinct and the Tactical Operations Unit, and is currently assigned to the North County Precinct. Lieutenant Fumagalli earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Marian College. Lieutenant Fumagalli has received 54 department awards and commendations.



Lieutenant Hauser joined the Department in 1999. Lieutenant Hauser previously served in the North County Precinct, the Bureau of Planning & Analysis, the Bureau of Professional Standards, the General Assignment Unit, the Central County Precinct, the South County Precinct, and the Recruitment Office, and is currently assigned to the Personnel Services Unit. Lieutenant Hauser earned a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University Missouri – St. Louis. Lieutenant Hauser has received 7 department awards and commendations.