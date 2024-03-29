ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford released more information on Friday night about the search that occurred in the morning on Broadway.

Ford provided this statement:

"On 03/29/24 at approximately 9:30 a.m., members of the Alton Police Department, assisted by several law enforcement agencies, executed court-authorized search warrants at several properties in the 1100 block of East Broadway, Alton, Illinois.

"At this time, Studio 420, a business located at 1104 East Broadway, as well as Liquid Courage liquor store, a business located at 1110 East Broadway, are closed until further notice.

"The investigation is ongoing. Any further available information will come at a later date."

