EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy Coroner Kelly Rogers added another key recognition to his wide background this week when he was elected Chairman of the St. Louis Area Regional Response System (STARRS).

Rogers will serve alongside Co-Chairman Kathleen Diebold Hargrave, Director of Operations for the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner serving the counties of Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles in Missouri.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn was appreciative of Rogers' selection.

"Kelly and Kathleen bring a phenomenal wealth of knowledge, experience, leadership, communication, and organizational skills to this very important entity that supports emergency management in our region," the coroner said. "I am sure he and Kathleen will be a dynamic force to guide STARRS to the next level of management and support of critical security needs for our region."

