EDWARDSVILLE - Timothy J. Headrick, 27, of 3800 Compton Avenue, St. Louis, and Andrew L. Walker, 32, of 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Louis, both face multiple charges after a series of burglaries and an eventual carjacking/chase that involved several Illinois jurisdictions and concluded in St. Louis.

Headrick was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Vehicular Hijacking, Burglary at the Walgreens on State Street in Alton, the Walgreens on East McArthur Drive in Bethalto, Walgreens at 102 West Vandalia Street in Edwardsville, and the Walgreens at State Route 162 Maryville, and Aggravated Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer. Headrick's bond was set at $250,000.

Andrew L. Walker, 32, of 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, faces three charges of burglary, one at the Walgreens on State Street in Alton, another on East McArthur Drive in Bethalto, and another on Vandalia Street in Edwardsville. Walker's bond was set at $100,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven provided the following information: "At 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, Edwardsville police officers were notified of a glass breakage alarm at the Walgreens Drug Store located at 102 W. Vandalia Street. As officers were processing the crime scene, they were made aware that one suspect in the burglary had been apprehended by officers of the Maryville Police Department and a second suspect had escaped in the suspects’ vehicle. A short time later, the second suspect crashed this vehicle at a round-a-bout in the 7000 block of Illinois State Route 162 in Maryville.

"The suspect fled on foot and was not apprehended until approximately six hours later - after a carjacking in Troy, Illinois, and a pursuit that ended in St. Louis, Missouri. On Thursday, October 22, 2020, the Madison County State’s Attorney charged two individuals for numerous offenses committed throughout the county between September 30 through October 21, 2020."

Chief Keeven said the exceptional work of numerous Madison County police agencies and credited the efforts of patrol officers and investigators for bringing this case to a quick resolution.

Keeven added: “I’m appreciative of the dedicated men and women within the Edwardsville Police Department and the cooperative working relationship we share with the Madison County policing community. Without the exceptional efforts of the officers in all the involved agencies, this case may have remained unsolved.”

The public is reminded criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

More like this: