GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in the drive-thru and a pair of people were the first at the door to enter the restaurant. The new restaurant is located at 2319 Edwardsville Road, Glen Carbon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tamara was one of the first to visit the new location and said she was "excited" that she would be one of the first 100 customers and receive a prize and also thankful to be able to have a Chick-fil-A breakfast.

"I like their breakfast and am going to have a breakfast biscuit this morning," Tamara said.

The new Chick-fil-A hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, closed Wednesday, and open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday.

More like this: