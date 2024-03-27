GRANITE CITY - A woman from Chicago who allegedly made false allegations of child abuse and more against an individual is now being charged with attempted child abduction, perjury, and more after authorities determined the allegations were untrue.

Bridgette N. Johnson, 41, of Chicago, was charged with attempted child abduction, perjury, and disorderly conduct, according to Madison County court documents.

On Feb. 1, 2024, Johnson allegedly asked the Granite City Police Department to assist her in removing a juvenile child from the lawful custody of her father, “with the intent to take the minor child to Chicago,” thereby violating a family court order filed in St. Clair County.

Johnson also allegedly “made a false statement” in the form of “written allegations that [an individual] engaged in various acts of abuse against juveniles,” according to Madison County court documents, which add those allegations “had been previously investigated and determined to be untrue.”

She also made a false report to a police officer that the same individual had maintained illegal custody of a juvenile since 2019, while knowing at the time that “there was no reasonable ground for believing that said offense had occurred.”

In total, Johnson faces a Class 3 felony for perjury, a Class 4 felony for disorderly conduct, and a Class A misdemeanor for attempted child abduction. Her case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and court documents indicate she was granted pretrial release upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

