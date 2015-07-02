The Chicago Cubs today announced they have signed left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson, the club’s third round pick (82nd overall) of the 2015 Draft. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Overall, the Cubs have signed 28 selections, including the following three new signees since the club’s last update (including Hudson): righthander Preston Morrison (eighth round) and righthander Scott Effross (15th).

Hudson, 18, starred at Alton High School and went 10-2 with five shutouts and a 0.50 ERA in 70.1 innings while striking out 152 hitters in 15 appearances (13 starts) for the Redbirds this past season. The southpaw limited opponents to a .138 batting average to go along with a 0.90 WHIP. He averaged 19.45 strikeouts per nine innings all while posting a 5.24 strikeout to walk ratio (29 walks).

The six-foot, eight-inch 220-pound lefthander helped lead the Redbirds to a school-record 30 wins in 2015, including a second-place tie in the Southwestern Conference with an 11-3 mark. He finished his career at Alton with a school record 25 wins and 323 strikeouts, while posting a 1.32 ERA (29 ER/198.0 IP). Hudson is a three-time All Southwestern Conference pitcher, a two-time All-State Performer for the Illinois Coaches Association and a two-time All-State Performer for Prep Baseball Report.

More like this: