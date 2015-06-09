Alton left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson’s dreams came true early Tuesday afternoon when he was selected in the third round by the Chicago Cubs in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Hudson was the 82nd overall pick in the draft.

Hudson compiled some outstanding statistics this season, with a 10-2 overall record, 0.50 earned-run average and allowed only five earned runs in 13 starts.

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Theo Epstein was in the stands at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton twice to see the AHS hurler.

"Bryan is a great ball player and even better person and teammate,” Alton High School head baseball coach Todd Haug said. “He has worked extremely hard to get to this point and it is a testament to his goals, values, and solid upbringing. We couldn't be happier for him!"

