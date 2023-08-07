GODFREY - Chic N Pig announced Monday morning that it has decided to permanently close. Chic N Pig was located at 3200 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

"Thank you to the Village of Godfrey, our valuable team members and the community," the owners of Chic N Pig said in a statement on Facebook.

Chic N Pig said to visit some of their other great locations: Fire-N-Smoke Wood Fired Kitchen, Ravanelli's Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar, O'Town Food Hall and Tap House, Urban Farmhouse Eatery and Smoked N Smashed.

Chic N Pig owners said gift cards can be used at Ravenelli's at 26 Collinsport Drive, Collinsville.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he was "shocked" to hear of Chic N Pig's closing.

"I drove by there yesterday and the parking lot was full," he said. "I am really surprised to hear they closed. I don't think it was because of a lack of business. It is disturbing they have closed; I thought they had a real good business there."

