EDWARDSVILLE - Joe Chiarodo collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove home a pair of runs, while three Edwardsville pitchers combined to strike out five as the Tigers took a 6-3 win over Francis Howell of Weldon Spring, Mo., In St. Charles County, In a baseball game played at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers extended their current winning streak to three, and are now 7-6 on the season, while the Vikings fell to 9-4.

The Tigers struck first in the opening inning when, with one out, Chiarodo doubled and came in on Lucas Krebs' RBI single to right. One out later, Edwardsville doubled its lead on a Bryce Beyers RBI single, again to right, scoring Krebs to make it 2-0.

The Tigers extended their lead in the home half of the third, starting with back-to-back hits from Chiarodo and Krebs, Chiarodo going to third on Krebs' single. Greyson Rathgeb's sacrifice fly to center scored Chiarodo to make it 3-0. In the fourth, with one out, Hunter Baugh drew a walk, Tyler Powell was hit by a pitch, and Peyton LeVassseur hit an infield single to third to load the bases. Kolton Wright hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Baugh and moving up the other runners., where Chiarodo doubled home both Powell and LeVasseur to make it 6-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

Howell got a run back in the fifth on a RBI single by Jackson Vaughn, scoring Brady Tanner, and in the sixth, back-to-back singles by Collin Lovelady and Tanner brought in Mason Bogard and Adam Shipley to make it 6-3, but the Vikings could get no closer, as the Tigers came away with the win.

To go along with Chiarodo's performance at the plate, Krebs had two hits and an RBI, Beyers delivered a hit and RBI, Max Waltenberger and LeVasseur both had a hit, and Rathgeb had an RBI. Chase Milburn started on the mound, and allowed only three hits, while walking two and striking out three, Ethan Stewart pitched 1.1 innings and fanned one, while Baugh threw the final 1.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits, walking one and striking out one.

The Tigers next play their annual game at Busch Stadium on Sunday, meeting Parkway West at approximately 5 p.m., after the Miami Marlins-St. Louis Cardinals game, then host Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic on Wednesday in a 4:30 p.m. start, and play at Carmel, Ind. next Friday at 6 p.m., Central time.

More like this: