GRANITE CITY – Improvements in quality of care, reducing health disparities, increasing access to comprehensive services, and advancing the use of health information technology have earned Chestnut Family Health Center national recognition. The Health Center, with locations in Bloomington and Granite City, Illinois, is among 1,300 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) across the nation to receive awards from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).

HRSA’s annual quality improvement awards recognize the nation’s highest-performing health centers. The awards are intended to improve the quality, efficiency, and value of care provided by the nation’s health centers, and to celebrate the centers’ achievements in providing care.

FQHCs deliver comprehensive care to people who are low-income, uninsured, or face other obstacles to getting health care. On top of providing a safety net, FQHCs have been on the front lines preventing and responding to COVID-19, providing more than 3 million COVID-19 tests. FQHCs continue to provide essential services for our nation’s most vulnerable and medically underserved populations, including those who often do not have access to care before, during, and after the pandemic.

Methodology

The awards are based on a review of Uniform Data Systems report data between 2018 and 2019.

Awards

Article continues after sponsor message

HRSA recognized Chestnut for the following:

Ranking in the top 1-2 percent of health centers nationwide for promoting behavioral, diabetes, and heart health in 2019. Chestnut was one of just seven health centers in Illinois to receive this designation. Chestnut has been recognized for the second consecutive year for this achievement;

Using health information technology and/or telehealth to increase access to care and advance quality of care; and

Maintaining certification by The Joint Commission as a Primary Care Medical Home.

In all, HRSA awarded Chestnut $83,000 to recognize its achievements.

Purpose

The awards enable health centers to continue to improve quality. Examples include developing and improving systems and infrastructure; staff training; enhancing health information technology; developing and improving care delivery systems; supporting care coordination; clinical integration of behavioral health, oral health, or HIV care; and patient engagement.

About Chestnut Family Health Center

As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Chestnut Family Health Center serves an underserved area or population; in this case, people living at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. It offers a sliding fee scale, provides comprehensive services, has an ongoing quality assurance program, and has a governing board of directors.

Chestnut Health Systems is a non-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. More at www.chestnut.org .

More like this: