GRANITE CITY – Chestnut Health Systems™ is committed to providing high-quality care and services in the communities it serves.

From drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities (residential and outpatient) to primary care medical homes, to a research institute, Chestnut continuously works to achieve its mission to make a difference and improve quality of life through excellence in service.

Chestnut is seeking candidates for a number of open positions and will host open interviews on Thursday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Granite City location—50 Northgate Industrial Drive. Candidates are encouraged to reserve an interview time (virtual or in-person) at www.tinyurl.com/WorkThatMatters2.

Chestnut is looking for the right candidates with a variety of professional experience, education levels, and degrees­—high school diploma through Ph.D. - for positions ranging from customer service and facilities maintenance to housing administration and counselors. Full- and part-time work is available. View all open positions at www.chestnut.org/employement.

Chestnut employees enjoy excellent benefits including health, life, disability, vision, and dental insurance; generous paid time off; education reimbursement; sign-on and retention bonuses for nurses; a 401(k) retirement plan, and more.

For more information or to schedule an interview during the Chestnut Health Systems open interviews, please visit www.tinyurl.com/WorkThatMatters2.

Chestnut Health Systems is a non-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. More at www.chestnut.org

