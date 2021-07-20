People at All Career Stages Encouraged to AttendGRANITE CITY – Chestnut Health Systems™ is committed to providing high-quality care and services in the communities it serves.

From drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities (residential and outpatient) to primary care medical homes, to a research institute, Chestnut continuously works to achieve its mission to make a difference and improve quality of life through excellence in service.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Chestnut is seeking candidates for a number of open positions and will host open interviews on Thursday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Granite City location—50 Northgate Industrial Drive. Candidates are encouraged to reserve an interview time (virtual or in-person) at www.tinyurl.com/WorkThatMatters2.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chestnut is looking for the right candidates with a variety of professional experience, education levels, and degrees­—high school diploma through Ph.D. - for positions ranging from customer service and facilities maintenance to housing administration and counselors. Full- and part-time work is available. View all open positions at www.chestnut.org/employement.

Chestnut employees enjoy excellent benefits including health, life, disability, vision, and dental insurance; generous paid time off; education reimbursement; sign-on and retention bonuses for nurses; a 401(k) retirement plan, and more.

For more information or to schedule an interview during the Chestnut Health Systems open interviews, please visit www.tinyurl.com/WorkThatMatters2.

Chestnut Health Systems is a non-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. More at www.chestnut.org

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Durbin Statement On Senate Help Committee Markup Of Package To Bolster Health Workforce

Aug 12, 2023 - Edwardsville School District to Increase Mental Health Support for Students

3 days ago - HFS Announces Upcoming Director Transition

Aug 31, 2023 - Riverbend Resources If You Struggle With Addiction

Sep 20, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony's Introduces Wound Care Center Of Excellence To Riverbend Region

 