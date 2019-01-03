GRANITE CITY – Orville Mercer, vice president of behavioral health for Chestnut Health Systems, has been named to the board of directors for the Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (IARF). Mercer is one of 16 at-large members of the board, which will oversee development and implementation of the association’s strategic portfolio. He will serve a three-year term.

IARF is a statewide association of community-based providers serving children and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities and serious mental illnesses. Its member organizations serve individuals in more than 900 locations throughout Illinois.

Mercer has been with Chestnut for 37 years. He oversees behavioral health services in Chestnut’s southern Illinois service area with locations in Granite City, Belleville, Maryville, and Edwardsville.

About Chestnut Health Systems

Chestnut Health Systems is a non-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. More at www.chestnut.org.

