ST. LOUIS – Registration is open for the “Chesterfield Mother’s Day 5K Run/Walk” until the morning of the community event on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Participants will follow a course circling the Staenberg Group entertainment development, The District of St. Louis, complete with finish-line treats, roses, and live music.

Five registration categories are available to accommodate a variety of participants, from runners wanting to beat personal records to those looking to get up and get active, whether they run or walk the course:

5K Run/Walk

5K Run/Walk – Untimed

Virtual Run – 5K

Kid’s Division 5K Fun Run – 11 Years and Under

Kid’s Dash – Eight Years and Under

Participants must pick up their race packets to participate in the 5K. Packets contain participants’ bib numbers, their selected race-themed t-shirts, and any add-ons.

Packet pick-up is on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Dick’s Sporting Goods at 200 West County Center, Des Peres, Missouri 63121.

Individuals picking up a packet for someone else must complete the required waiver. To access the waiver and additional race information, please visit https://missouriruns.com/stlouismothersday5k.

Race-Day Timetable:

7:10 a.m. to 8:10 – last-minute, onsite packet pickup (not recommended)

– last-minute, onsite packet pickup (not recommended) 8:15 a.m. – Kid’s Dash start time

– Kid’s Dash start time 8:30 a.m. – 5K start time

– 5K start time 10:20 a.m. – 5K course closure

The start and finish lines are in The District of St. Louis, with parking available in The District’s parking lots.

Upon reaching the finish line, all participants will receive a complimentary cake pop and a rose: for moms to keep and friends and families to give to the moms in their lives.

All attendees will have a chance to listen to the tunes of the music group Moon Valley from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Those 21 and older may also indulge at the 4 Hands Brewing Co. pop-up, getting a taste of what’s to come when the brewery opens its second location at The Hub in The District of St. Louis in July 2023.

Anyone, from spectators to participants, may donate to ALS Association St. Louis Chapter, searching for a cure for the neurodegenerative disease. For more information and to donate, please visit https://www.als.org/.

