O'FALLON - On Nov. 15, 1978, Sam and Muggs Andria opened their doors to Andria’s Steakhouse. The three-bedroom New England-style home, nestled away on four acres with the listing touting central air conditioning and a full basement, now reflects the legendary Andria’s Steakhouse. Today the restaurant embodies the same location, same hospitality, and the familiarity of community and people that you will always know by name. Over the last four decades the Kenison family has worked hard to live up to the legacy that Sam and Muggs took a risk starting.

“Over the years we have sacrificed a lot of missed family activities, social obligations, and conflicting commitments. But one thing is certain, we have gained more than we sacrificed. Each day I’ve poured my heart and soul into the pride and joy that I shared with Sam and Muggs surrounding fine-dining, quality food, and Southern Illinois hospitality,” said Larry Kenison, son-in-law to Sam and Muggs Andria. “Since the beginning I was committed to making Andria’s a household name and a key pillar to the community. I often like to hope that Sam is looking over our family and proud of the legacy we have all worked so hard to build. Each employee has become an extended member of our family and even the new ones find a special place in my heart. We are so lucky to have such committed, engaged, loving, and supportive employees."

Andria’s became highly popular among patrons as they flocked to enjoy entertainment and football-sized prime rib in what was known as the rathskeller (the house basement). On most nights, you could find Sam performing with his beloved saxophone and Muggs welcoming patrons with her beautiful personality and smile. Today Andria’s continues to reflect on their roots by featuring live music in the bar every Friday and Saturday evening.

Aside from live music, Andria’s continues to be committed to creating an atmosphere and culture where patrons feel at home. This year the steakhouse introduced a series of tasting events curated with family recipes and outside of the traditional menu. They continue to offer a monthly special not featured on the menu and look to do more tasting events in the new year.

“I am excited about the future of our family restaurant. Each day I feel more and more attached to my purpose of bringing people together for lasting memories over quality food,” said Max Kenison, son of Larry and Maureen Kenison. “I know that as we move into the future, I have big shoes to fill, but I feel blessed to know that I have learned from some of the best. I’ve been around our restaurant since I was born; our employees are like siblings, aunts, and uncles to me. And I often reflect on how lucky we are to have such loyal customers and such a supportive community. We hope to be even more engrained in our community in the years to come and I look forward to taking on the challenge of living out our family legacy."

Andria's Steakhouse will be celebrating its 45-year anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by providing champagne to every patron dining that evening. “Cheers to 45 Years!” Andria’s is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. You can make reservation requests by visiting www.andrias.com or by calling the restaurant directly at (618) 632-4866. Andria’s Steakhouse is located at 6805 Old Collinsville Rd. in O’Fallon, Illinois.

