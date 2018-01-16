CHICAGO - The Edwardsville High School varsity cheerleaders had an exciting weekend, competing in the Large Varsity Division at two events in the Chicago area.

The girls placed third in their division at the LWC Cheer Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 and fifth in their division at the Oak Forest Bengal Invite on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

