Cheerleaders have exciting weekend in two events in Chicago
January 16, 2018 11:08 AM
Listen to the story
CHICAGO - The Edwardsville High School varsity cheerleaders had an exciting weekend, competing in the Large Varsity Division at two events in the Chicago area.
The girls placed third in their division at the LWC Cheer Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 and fifth in their division at the Oak Forest Bengal Invite on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.