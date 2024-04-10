GRANITE CITY - Grace Maxfield is the type of athlete every coach wants on their team and every teacher and administrator in their class and school. Grace is a highly successful senior cheerleader at Granite City High School.

Grace is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month.

Her coach, Meagan Watkins, describes Grace as a “one-of-a-kind athlete.”

“She is an athlete who has been dedicated to the sport of cheerleading for years and I am blown away not only by her talent but her ability to always motivate and support her teammates.”

Grace was recognized for her leadership skills as a January 2024 Charitable Champion by the Front Office Fiduciary Network. She chose Chain of Hope to receive the $500 donation in her honor.

Grace has been a cheerleader for six years, two at Coolidge and four years at Granite City High School.

Maxfield is an exceptional student and a National Honors Society member at Granite City. She is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Mayfield and plans to attend Illinois State University in the fall. She also volunteers at blood drives, Easter egg hunts and works cheer camps and other community efforts.

In the beginning, Grace said tumbling was her hardest part, but through her dedication to the sport, she overcame that and continued to improve.

She served as the backspot on her cheer team.

As a cheerleader, she always put the team first.

“I mostly want everyone to do well and as a team we are successful,” she said.

Again, congrats to the exceptional Granite City High senior cheerleader Grace Maxwell on her honor as a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month.

