Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD), in cooperation with the JCHS cheerleading squad and Coach Diamond, will be offering a Summer Cheerleading Camp for girls in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Campers will learn basic cheer skills that include proper arm placement, jumps, stunts, cheers, spirit dances and team work. The camp will meet on Tuesday evenings and will run for 10 weeks from June 4 through August 6. Session times will be divided by grades: K-1st 4:30-5:15pm, 2nd-3rd 5:30-6:30pm and 4th-6th

6:45-7:45pm. All campers will be required to have hair pulled back, shirt tucked into shorts (no denim) with socks and tennis shoes. All sessions will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The fee is $75 per child and includes a camp shirt. Registration is limited, so register now! The registration deadline is Monday, May 20.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

