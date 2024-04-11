

ELSAH - The second lecture of the 2024 Hosmer-Williams Lecture Series will be presented on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 7 in the evening in Farley’s Music Hall, 37 Mill Street, Elsah, Illinois.

The lecture, Chautauqua: An American Icon will be given by Tim Tomlinson, a past president of Historic Elsah Foundation and the Chautauqua Historical Society. Tomlinson has lectured locally and nationally on the topic of Chautauqua as an American social and cultural movement. He is the author of The Western Chautauqua: A History of New Piasa Chautauqua.

This year, 2024, is the 150th anniversary of the founding of the “Mother Chautauqua” in western New York State. The local Great River Road Chautauqua, a “sister Chautauqua” founded in 1885, will be conducting its 139th season. Tomlinson’s lecture will define the Chautauqua Movement for historic and contemporary context, looking for ideas that explain a continued relevance in a sesquicentennial year.

The Hosmer-Williams Lecture Series is a major contribution of Historic Elsah Foundation to the understanding of local history. The Series is underwritten, in part, by Liberty Bank of Alton, Illinois, by Federal Steel of East Alton, IL., by anonymous donors, and by the membership of Historic Elsah Foundation.

The presentation is free and open to the public, free parking is ample and available. The lecture is also available virtually. To join the lecture virtually go to historicelsah.org and follow the instructions provided on the Foundation’s website

Attention media, print and otherwise, for additional information, contact us, at historicelsah@gmail.com, or visit our website, https://historicelsah.org/



