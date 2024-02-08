GLEN CARBON - Six-foot-3 sophomore Chase Jansen has had a big impact this season on the Father McGivney Catholic varsity team.

Chase JansenChase moved to starting varsity at mid-season and has averaged 7.6 points a game and about 3.0 rebounds per game for the Griffins.

Chase is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Chase poured in 14 points in his first-ever start against Maryville Christian. His biggest game point-wise was a 27-point outburst against Ramsey in December.

"He just keeps making strides," McGivney head boys coach Cory Clouser said. "He has a bright future for Father McGivney."

Again, congrats to Chase Jansen on his recognition as Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month.

