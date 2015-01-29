Name: Charlotte Lola Jarden

Parents: Jennifer Brockman and Matthew Jarden

Weight: 7lbs 12oz

Birthdate: 12/18/15

Time: 8:26 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Grant (7) Gavin (3) Claire (2)

Grandparents: Joseph and Janet Brockman of Jerseyville, Jim and Rhonda Jarden of Bunker Hill

Great Grandparents: Sarah Brockman of Jerseyville, Ron and Shirley Dugal of Bonne Terre, MO.

