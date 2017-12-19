ALTON - After it’s incorporation in 1978 the Oasis Women’ s Center has been delivering domestic violence services in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and Macoupin counties.

The agency is devoted entirely to domestic violence with three 24-hour hotlines, emergency housing services, advocacy, counseling for adults and children as well as supportive and outreach services. All services are free and provided in a confidential and non-discriminatory manner. The program of services is based on a holistic assessment of victims’ needs, is outcome based and trauma informed.

The goal of the Oasis Women’s Center is to provide emergency shelter and services for domestic violence victims and their children, make victims aware that they have alternatives, and to coordinate Oasis services with community resources.

With an average of 1,300 order of protection issued each year, the organization handles 200 to 250 each month.

The underlying philosophy of Oasis Women’s Center is to end violence in the home by offering services to increase victims’ choices so they can empower themselves, and to provide advocacy and prevention activities to change the culture that allows violence against women, children, and men.

The organization does not discriminate based on income, age, race, creed, sex, ethnicity, color, national origin, country of origin, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship status, spoken language, disability, or religion.

Program services are available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Most of the advocacy, group and individual counseling, transportation, IDVA advocacy, and prevention services are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, shelter, hotline services, and individual support are available twenty-four hours a day.

Oasis Women's Center was sponsored by Julia Tracy Law and Mediation.

For more information on Oasis Women's Center visits www.womenshelter.org or visit their Facebook page.

