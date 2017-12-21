WOOD RIVER - Since 2012 Dream Home Charities has set out to help those in need throughout the community.

Over the last year Dream Home Charities has held three fundraisers to help those affected by health issues, disaster relief victims, single-parent families, neighbors that have lost their home to a fire, shelter animals and much more.

Heading into 2018, Dream Home Charities already has plans to expand their efforts with a new building to help those in need. The new location will allow the organization to help the community all year round instead of just during fund raising events.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, there are already plans for a fundraiser at the Argosy Casino with a musical performance from Borderline Band.

Dream Home Charities was sponsored by Investment Planners Inc for Charity Countdown to Christmas. For more information about the organization or to help with their efforts in the community year round visit www.dreamhomecharities.com or contact founder and president Sherry Gilleland at 618-779-0990 or Kathy Weaver at 618-535-1142.

