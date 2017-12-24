ALTON - For over 20 years, the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation has supported Alton Memorial Hospital's mission to improve the health o f the people and community which they serve.

Through support, the foundation is able to stay current with ever changing medical technologies, provide discretionary funds for patients and ensure that children may receive speech, occupational and physical therapy during a crucial time in the their development.

Thanks to the help of the Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners and Fish Hookers Ball, enough funds have been raised to purchase nine new ambulances benefiting patients in a 350-square-mile radius and over $230,000 was raised during 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

The foundation already has plans for 2018 with the Duck Pluckers Ball set for June 2nd at NILO Farms to raise money for the addition of a tenth ambulance to the Duck Plucker fleet. A nursing school reunion is planned for July 14 at the Best Western Premier and there are plans to start a monthly giving program called "Patient Care Partners" in which monthly gifts will be used to purchase Ipads and recliners for patients receiving treatment in the Outpatient Infusion Center.

The annual "Faces of Care" report, focusing on caregivers, can be found at AltonMemorialHealthServicesFoundation.org for a sampling of those who continue to go above and beyond to provide excellent care.

Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation was sponsored by Lockhaven for Charity Countdown to Christmas. For more information on how to help foundation's efforts or how to donate visit AltonMemorialHealthServicesFoundation.org.

More like this: