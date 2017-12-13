ALTON - The Boys and Girls Club of Alton is looking to expand and increase their services to area youth in the new year.

The club is currently in the process of researching possibilities to move or build a larger location as they strive to give children in the area a sense of belonging, usefulness, power and confidence.

For over 20 years the Boys and Girls Club has provided children the opportunity to engage with their peers and adults in activities that allow them develop self esteem and encouragement to reach their full potential.

With programs like Passport to Manhood children are learning what it takes to become responsible adults, activities like knitting encourage patience, and it's all to help them become productive and caring citizen.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over the last year the club has been able to exceed goals in all of their fund raising endeavors as well as increase activities, programs and establish a strong social media presence.

Heading into 2018 the Boys and Girls Club already have a few fund raising events planned like the Tennies and Tie Gala in April, the Great Futures Golf Classic in August and the Wine and Beer Tasting Event in November. Fund raisers like these are essential for the club to continue providing services to youth in the community and couldn't be done without the help of volunteers like Martha Kane, Maggie Sholar, Susie Sweetman, and Amy Roady.

The Boys and Girls Club of Alton was sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital for Charity Countdown to Christmas.

For more information on the BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF ALTON and how to donate or help their efforts to make an impact on the area's youth visit bgalton.org or visit their Facebook.

More like this:

Related Video: