ST. LOUIS, MO. - On January 28, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Demetrius Owens, 18 years of age, of the 1900 block of McLaran Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri; and Ryan Jones, 37 years of age, of the 1900 block of McLaran Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, each with three counts of Burglary Second Degree, one count of Stealing Over $25,000, one count of Stealing Over $750, and three counts of Property Damage Second Degree.

Owens and Jones are each being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10% bond. Jones was arrested on February 10, 2021. Owens was arrested on February 26, 2021. A mugshot of each is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. The probable cause statements read: On November 24, 2020, Officers responded to Ulta Beauty, located at 12567 Olive Blvd., in reference to a burglar alarm triggered.

Officers observed that the front door window was completely shattered. It was later determined that $19,125.50 worth of perfumes and colognes were missing from the store. Video surveillance footage showed two suspects entering the store and removing the missing items.

On November 28, 2020, Officers responded to Ulta Beauty, located 189 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in reference to a burglary being observed by a witness. Officers observed the front door window was completely shattered. It was later determined that $34,087 worth of merchandise was taken from the store. The witness stated that he observed two suspects arrive and leave in a black vehicle.

Video surveillance footage showed two suspects, wearing similar clothing from the previous burglary, and removing the missing items. Video surveillance footage showed Demetrius Owens and Ryan Jones inside of the store during business hours on November 27, 2020. On December 4, 2020, Officers responded to Ulta Beauty, located at 4120 Elm Park Drive, in reference to a burglar alarm triggered. Officers observed the front door window was completely shattered.

Video surveillance footage showed two suspects, wearing similar clothing from the previous burglaries. Officers were later notified by an Ulta employee and a Postal Inspector of postings by a friend of Owens and Jones showing a large amount of perfumes and colognes inside of Owens’ and Jones’ residence.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Owens’ and Jones’ residence, located at 1921 McLaran Avenue. Inside of the residence, Officers located clothing matching what the two suspects were wearing in the surveillance footage and a lot of the merchandise that was stolen from the two stores. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Burglary Unit are leading the investigation.

