ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 20-year-old has been issued charges after a homicide in the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road in St. Louis County.

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Devin Macon, of the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue in St. Louis, Mo., 63115, for Murder Second Degree and Stealing a Firearm.

Macon is being held on a $750,000 cash-only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: "Defendant and victim agreed to exchange firearms plus cash. Defendant picked the victim up and drove to New York Market on Jennings Station Road. Per video surveillance, the victim walks into the store first, followed by defendant.

"Once inside the store, defendant and victim are talking to each other in close proximity, both holding their own firearm. Defendant starts taking cash out and hands it to the victim. Simultaneously, defendant reaches for and grabs victim’s firearm. They start struggling over victim’s firearm and the victim’s firearm discharges, hitting the ground. Defendant then fires his own gun hitting the victim in the spine.

"The defendant grabs victim’s gun and runs out of the store and drives away. The victim was killed as a result of the gunshot from Defendant. Defendant was later arrested after a SWAT raid.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

