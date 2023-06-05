ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, June 5, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Lakiesha Holyfield, 31, of the 10500 block of Earl Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63138, for one count of Murder First Degree. A booking photo of Holyfield is attached. Holyfield is being held on a $750,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Police responded to a home in north county regarding a call for a sick case. Upon arrival, police located a deceased female inside the residence. Police spoke with witnesses on scene who provided information that they found the Defendant inside the home with the deceased victim. Police asked Defendant what happened, and she stated "[the Victim] was murdered. Murdered by me." Police spoke with Victim's husband who states that on June 3, the day prior, Defendant sent a text message to her father stating in part. "If I gotta fight [Victim] is a plain homicide."

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

