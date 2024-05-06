ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced that on Monday, May 6, 2024, the office issued charges on suspect Lamarr Harris, 19, of the 5800 block of Sir Edward Lane in Florissant, Missouri 63033, for Murder Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

A booking photo of Harris is attached. Harris is being held on a $750,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant was previously in a romantic relationship with victim's sister, L.C. Defendant suspected L.C. of slashing his new girlfriend's tire the previous evening. The defendant took a Lyft to the residence of the victim, M.R., and L.C. in St. Louis County. The defendant had a .40-caliber weapon with him. Defendant and victim, MR, engaged in an argument where MR punched Defendant in the face. After Defendant was punched in the face, he pulled his weapon and shot M.R. M.R. died as a result of the gunshot wound.

The deceased have been identified as Marc Rhodes, Jr., 19, and Lanija Cooper, 20, both of the 10700 block of Wurdack Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63114. Rhodes and Cooper are siblings.

Charges regarding the second victim were taken under advisement at this time.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

