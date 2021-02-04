CENTRAL COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Da’vion Thomas, 22 years of age, of the 8300 block of Minnesota Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63111, and Deonte Alfred, 22 years of age, of the 6100 block of Eaton Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, each for one count of Assault in the First Degree, one count of Robbery First Degree, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Thomas and Alfred are each being held on a $250,000 cash only bond. Mugshots of Thomas and Alfred are attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statements for Thomas and Alfred read: On December 22, 2020, the Victim went to an apartment complex in St. Louis County, Missouri, believing that he would be meeting up with a woman. When the Victim entered the apartment building vestibule he was confronted by Alfred with a gun. Alfred pointed the gun at the Victim and reached for the Victim’s backpack in an apparent robbery. At that time, Thomas approached the Victim from behind. The Victim resisted the robbery and struggled with the two Defendants. The altercation moved through the front door into the parking lot. At that time, Alfred fired multiple rounds at the Victim, striking the Victim multiple times. The Victim sustained serious physical injury and was treated at a hospital. The Victim’s backpack containing various items was taken by the Defendants in the incident. .40 caliber Smith and Wesson spent casings were recovered at the scene. Alfred was later arrested and found to be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun. Firearm ballistic analysis matched the gun to the casings at the scene. Thomas was overheard speaking to Alfred on jail calls and admitted to being in possession of the Victim’s backpack. A search of Thomas’ home led to the discovery of the Victim’s backpack along with the Victim’s ID and other items. Both Defendants have been identified in a photo lineup as participants in the offenses. Cell phone records also place Alfred’s phone in the area at the time of the incident.

