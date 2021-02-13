ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued warrants today on suspects in the case of the stolen funeral home vehicle that was transporting a deceased subject. The two suspects are Brian Schaake, 38, and Christina Kalb, 31, both of the 2600 block of Glenwood Avenue in Springfield, IL.

Schaake was charged with one count of Stealing - Motor Vehicle/Watercraft/Aircraft and is being held on a $40,000 cash only, no 10% bond. Kalb was charged with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree. She has been released from custody.

The probable cause statements read: "Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. An employee of William Harris Funeral Home was driving a white Nissan NV1500, VIN 1N6BF0KM4CN112229, van with a green H encircled with a wreath on the vehicle. The vehicle was owned by William Harris Funeral Home and was transporting a deceased subject.

The employee stated he parked the vehicle at one of the gas pumps at QuikTrip, left the vehicle running with the keys inside, and went inside to use the restroom. When employee exited the QuikTrip building, he observed the vehicle had been stolen.

"Video surveillance at the QuikTrip showed a male subject enter the vehicle through the driver side door and a female subject enter the vehicle through the passenger side door and drive the vehicle off the lot. Video surveillance from the Walgreen's across the street showed two subjects matching the descriptions of the subjects who stole the vehicle enter and exit Walgreen's and walk north across the street toward QuikTrip. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the stolen vehicle.

"The next day, officers received a report from a witness who stated they observed the vehicle at a nearby Wal-Mart parking lot. Officers reviewed video surveillance at Wal-Mart and identified the occupants of the van. Defendant (Schaake) and co-defendant (Kalb) were arrested in Wal-Mart. Defendant admitted to stealing the motor vehicle with co-defendant. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Auto Crime Unit are leading the investigation."

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

