BALLWIN, MO. - On Friday, May 28, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Sultan Alhamed, 24 years of age, of the 400 block of Iron Lantern Drive in Ballwin, Missouri 63011, for one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action.

The deceased is positively identified as Richard Hoelscher, 56 years of age, of the 12000 block of Riverview Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant was angry with the victim for waking him up in the middle of the night. Defendant grabbed the victim by the neck and strangled the victim. The Defendant then grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds. The Victim did not survive the attack. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding officers. The defendant admitted on both officer body cam and post-Miranda that he strangled, stabbed, and hit the victim.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

