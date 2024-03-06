ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, February 27, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspects Alexander Schumer, 33 years of age, of the 9500 block of Starboard Drive in Affton, Missouri 63123, for Trafficking in Stolen Identities, Receiving Stolen Property, and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, and Aaron Bialas, 24 years of age, of the 9500 block of Starboard Drive in Affton, Missouri 63123, for Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with a Motor Vehicle First Degree. Booking photos of Schumer and Bialas are attached. Each are being held without bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Schumer reads: Police received a citizen complaint regarding the defendant's house. Citizens reported that three subjects had cut locks to a trailer and were removing the contents. When police arrived, one subject fled in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The victim informed the police that his trailer had been stolen from work property. The victim arrived at the scene and told police that multiple painting chemical respirators, multiple painter poles, approximately 10 containment poles, a tripod jack, and approximately 25 large black plastic totes all containing different industrial cleaning supplies were missing from the trailer. Police later executed search warrants on the defendant's home and the Dodge Ram that fled the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

When police approached the Dodge Ram, the defendant was parked in a different vehicle next to the Dodge Ram. When police told the defendant to stop, the defendant fled in his vehicle away from police. At the defendant's house, police located a breathing respirator, stolen marketing paperwork, a tripod jack, and 3 containment poles, all of which were claimed by the victim. Police also located a stack of paperwork in a folder containing identifying names, addresses, credit device numbers, and social security numbers of numerous victims. Post-Miranda, the defendant stated that he lets Suspect #3 stay at his house, and the defendant knows Suspect #3 as someone who steals trailers and tools. The defendant knew the respirator mask was stolen and he downloaded other people's identification information from the internet to try to "wash checks."

The probable cause statement for Bialas reads: Police received a citizen complaint regarding the house the defendant was living in. Citizens reported that three subjects had cut locks to a trailer and were removing the contents. Victim informed the police that his trailer had been stolen from work property. The victim arrived at the scene and told police that multiple painting chemical respirators, multiple painter poles, approximately 10 containment poles, a tripod jack, and approximately 25 large black plastic totes all containing different industrial cleaning supplies were missing from the trailer. Police later executed a search warrant on the house.

Police located a second trailer in the detached garage that was discovered to be stolen from Victim #2, and a stolen 2022 Honda motorcycle stolen from Victim #3. Post-Miranda, the defendant stated that he lives with Suspect #3. The defendant knows that Suspect #3 steals trailers and tools. The defendant knew that the trailer in the detached garage was stolen and he has moved it multiple times. The defendant also knew that Suspect #3 stole the Honda motorcycle, and the defendant has been driving it because he does not have a car.

The St. Louis County Police Department Affton Southwest Precinct officers are leading this investigation.

More like this: