ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Jarvon Conner, 21 years of age, of the 2000 block of Murvale Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Terrorist Threat First Degree and Harassment First Degree.

Conner is being held on a $250,000 cash-only, no 10%, bond.

The St. Louis County Police probable cause statement reads: On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 2:48 p.m. Saint Louis County Police responded to Head Start Urban League at 8964 Jennings Station Road in Saint Louis County for a Harassment call. Witnesses were located who indicated a boyfriend of an employee had called and threatened to shoot up the building and kill the employee.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The employee confirmed that her boyfriend, the defendant, Jarvon Conner, was "going crazy", calling her on the phone while she was at work threatening to kill her. The defendant was contacted by the police and admitted to making the calls to his girlfriend and two other employees at Head Start Urban League. He admitted to the threats against his girlfriend. The Head Start Urban League closed early as a result of these threats."

St. Louis County Police Department City of Jennings Precinct officers are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: