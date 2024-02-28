ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, February 25, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Akia Pope, 27 years of age, of the 1500 block of Norlakes Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Stealing or Attempt to Steal from a Financial Institution. A booking photo of Pope is attached. Pope is being held on $75,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: "While on duty at 3:15 PM, on January 10, 2024, I received a call regarding an investigation into an incident at a bank located at 7345 West Florissant Avenue. I was informed that a suspect entered a bank and passed a note to the teller requesting all of the money in their drawer. I learned that the teller emptied the drawer which contained approximately six-thousand dollars ($6,000) and passed it to the defendant, after which the defendant fled the scene. Surveillance footage captured the incident. Further investigation revealed the defendant's fingerprints to be found on the note given to the teller. The defendant was later taken into custody. The defendant matched the description of the suspect on the surveillance video."

The St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

