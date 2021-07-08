ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Jerome Anderson, 57 years of age, of the 6900 block of Woodrow Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, for two counts of Sodomy First Degree and one count of Recklessly Infecting Another with HIV.

Anderson is being held without bond. The probable cause statement reads: On July 2, 2021, the Defendant persuaded the victim to get into his car in the City of St. Louis. The victim is 18 years old with a developmental disability. The victim is incapable of consent.

The Defendant took the victim to St. Louis County where the incident occurred. The Defendant is HIV positive of which he is aware. The Defendant is a registered sex offender and has multiple prior offenses. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

