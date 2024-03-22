ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office announced that on Thursday, March 21, 2024, charges were issued on suspect Randall Smith, 21, of the 3700 block of Lawler Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63121, for Resisting Arrest – Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to any Person. A booking photo of Smith is attached.

Smith is being held on $60,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The probable cause statement reads: "On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a uniformed Saint Louis County police officer in a marked patrol car, saw a gray Dodge Charger accelerate and start passing cars in the oncoming traffic lane of a two-lane road as it passed his location. When the uniformed officer pulled behind the vehicle to investigate, the Dodge continued to accelerate and drive recklessly in an apparent attempt to flee from the marked police vehicle.

"The Dodge Charger continued at such reckless speeds that the marked patrol car was unable to get close enough to activate the emergency equipment and attempt a traffic stop. A police helicopter maintained surveillance on the Dodge as it continued driving at a high rate of speed for several miles, almost causing multiple vehicle accidents. A second marked police vehicle attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens a short time later, but the Dodge fled from the stop at a high rate of speed. Detectives successfully deployed a tire deflation device on the fleeing vehicle, flattening tires, but the Dodge continued fleeing. The Dodge eventually slowed to a stop due to the flattened tires near the intersection of Bellefontaine and Doris and the driver was arrested at the car."

During a post-Miranda interview, the driver admitted he fled from the marked police car because he did not have a valid license. He also admitted that he reached estimated speeds of 100 miles per hour and the way he was driving could have seriously hurt or killed someone.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Drug Enforcement detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

