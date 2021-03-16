ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, March 12, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Tomislav Borovic, 31 years of age, of the 2500 block of Mariner Drive in St. Louis, Mo., for one count of Rape or Attempted Rape First Degree, three counts of Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy First Degree, and one count of Possession of Child Pornography Class B Felony. Borovic is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

The police arrested the Defendant and interviewed him. The Defendant admitted to having sex with one of two victims.

The police executed a search warrant for the Defendant's phones which revealed over twenty images that contained child pornography. Investigators are aware that Borovic has met his victims using various dating apps and believes there may be additional victims in the area.

Detectives are asking anyone who has knowledge of further offenses committed by Tomislav Borovic to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 636-529-8210. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit are leading the investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

