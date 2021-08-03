ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Saturday, July 31, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued At Large warrants on suspect Christopher Turner, 26 years of age, of the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court in Florissant, Missouri, for one count of Murder First Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Turner is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: The Defendant and Victim were married but separated. There is a history of abuse of the Defendant committing violence on the Victim including the Defendant’s arrest in 2019 for Domestic Assault 1st where he assaulted her, threatened her with a gun, and threatened to kill her and her kids. On July 31, 2021, in St. Louis County, Defendant went to the Victim’s parents’

residence and waited for her to return to the house. Home surveillance video shows the Defendant approached the Victim and shoot her approximately three times. He then walks back to his car. However,

he turns around and calmly walks back to the Victim and shoots her approximately three more times.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Victim died as a result of the shooting. The Defendant then fled the area.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading

the investigation.

Charges are merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: