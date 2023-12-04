ST. LOUIS - Thursday, November 30, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Bianca Price, 42 years of age, of the 6700 block of Champana Lane in Florissant, Missouri 63033, for Kidnapping First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assault 4th Degree, and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Price is attached. Price is being held on $75,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On November 30, 2023, at 11:20 AM, Officers responded to a disturbance at Defendant's residence. Officers made contact with Victim and Witness, both Department of Family Services employees. Victim and Witness stated that they were at Defendant's residence as part of an investigation. Victim and Witness stated that Defendant answered the door and allowed them to come inside.

Victim and Witness stated that Defendant was hostile the entire time and they made the decision to leave. Victim and Witness stated that once Witness was outside, but before Victim could exit the residence, Defendant grabbed Victim by her hair, pulled Victim inside, and locked the door. Victim stated that Defendant obtained a knife, stood over Victim, and prevented Victim from leaving. Victim was able to escape the residence when Defendant's mother intervened. When Officers knocked on the door, Defendant eventually opened it with a knife in her hand. A show-up was conducted and Victim and Witness identified Defendant.

St. Louis County Police Department officers from the North County Precinct are leading this investigation.

