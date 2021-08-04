ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Tameah Foley, 25 years of age, of the 2500 block of Mariner Drive in St. Louis, for two counts of Hindering Prosecution of a Felony.



Foley is being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.



The probable cause statement reads: On July 31, 2021, in St. Louis County, Christopher Turner was videotaped murdering his estranged wife by shooting her approximately 8 times. He then fled the scene. On that same date, he went to the girlfriend’s apartment, Tameah Foley, located in St. Louis County.



Defendant Christopher Turner admitted to her that he shot and killed the victim. He told her the police were looking to arrest him for murder. This Defendant allowed him to stay at her apartment almost three days to avoid his arrest. This Defendant went to the store to provide Turner with clothes and food to assist in his avoidance of felony arrest. When interviewed by police, she initially lied to them about her involvement but later admitted she freely assisted Turner in avoiding being caught by the police.



Article continues after sponsor message

Christopher Turner was arrested in her apartment. The Defendant has been identified as the perpetrator of this offense.

Tameah Foley is a St. Louis County Police Department employee. Foley’s position title is Forensic Technician. Her date of employment is 3/23/20 with a pay rate of $18.11 per hour. She is currently suspended without pay. A Forensic Technician is an entry level lab position. This position requires no interpretation of data or reporting of results.



Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: